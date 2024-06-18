M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,586 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

