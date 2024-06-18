M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock valued at $475,376,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $892.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.39. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

