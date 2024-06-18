B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $269.40. The company has a market cap of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

