4,175 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
