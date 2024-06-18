4,175 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $269.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.