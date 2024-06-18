CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

