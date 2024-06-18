2,800 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

