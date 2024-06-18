Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $674,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 759.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.16 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

Free Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

