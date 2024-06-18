CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,874 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,262,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,271,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,126,000 after acquiring an additional 371,842 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

