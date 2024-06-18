Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 103,652 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,317,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $22,302,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,625,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,941,000 after buying an additional 358,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4 %

PEP stock opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

