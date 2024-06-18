Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,136 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. Microsoft accounts for about 9.3% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.31. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $450.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

