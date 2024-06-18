Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.