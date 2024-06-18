Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $26,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $298.73. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.27.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

