CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $6,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average is $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

