Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 108 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

