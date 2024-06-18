Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 67,635 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

