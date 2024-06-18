Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

