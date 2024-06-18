Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 23,824 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,824 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $427.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

