Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $427.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

