Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.15.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

