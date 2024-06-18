Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Purchases 1,665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 83,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

