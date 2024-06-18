Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 1,128 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

