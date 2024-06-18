MONECO Advisors LLC Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 12,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $9,828,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.19 and its 200-day moving average is $405.31.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.