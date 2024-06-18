Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.63 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $705.63 million and approximately $123.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,289,967 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

