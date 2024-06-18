DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

