Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $15.10 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

