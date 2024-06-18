Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Xiao-I Stock Down 12.0 %

AIXI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Xiao-I has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

