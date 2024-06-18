Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $17.65 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
