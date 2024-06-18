Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 109 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $6,851,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

