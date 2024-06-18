Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Declines By 7.2%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCE opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

