Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Grows By 7.1%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.7 %

ALGM opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 92.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

