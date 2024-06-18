PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 44,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 216,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 311,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $2,114,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

