3,814 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WELL opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

