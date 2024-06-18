Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $132,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NSC opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $239.46. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

