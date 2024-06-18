PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $504.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

