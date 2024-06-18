Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

NYSE WMB opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

