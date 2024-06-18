Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

