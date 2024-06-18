Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

