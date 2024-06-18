B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

