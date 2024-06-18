B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

LULU stock opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

