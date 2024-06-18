CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

