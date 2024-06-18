CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

CarMax stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

