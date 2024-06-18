Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

