DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of DTE opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

