CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 943 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corteva were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Corteva by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

