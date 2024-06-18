CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

