MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,447.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,365.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,272.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

