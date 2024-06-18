Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

