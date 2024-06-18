Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,197 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.15.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

