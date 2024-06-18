Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 585,049 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $2,714,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.