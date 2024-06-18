ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $459.02 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

